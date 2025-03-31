Watch Now
Hwy 101 off-ramp closure set to begin Monday

A road closure that may impact your commute is set to begin this week.

In Santa Barbara, Caltrans District 5 is enforcing an overnight closure on the southbound Highway 101 Castillo Street off-ramp starting on Monday evening.

Officials say there will also be one-way reversing traffic control on a portion of Castillo Street just north of the undercrossing.

The traffic changes will reportedly be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work is set to continue on Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday, according to Caltrans.

