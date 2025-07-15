In one year, the FARO Center housed 100+ people. It now faces challenges amid community concerns

Since opening last June, the FARO Center on Chapala Street, operated by the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), has successfully housed more than 100 individuals and assisted many others, according to Executive Director Rich Sander.

"We opened the center a year ago because we knew that this was something that the city needed," Sander said. "Over the past year, we've served about 1,300 unique individuals, averaging around 70 people a day."

The FARO Center serves as a navigation hub, offering professional help for a range of issues, including physical and mental health services, clothing, job searching, and assistance with housing. While the center has made strides in supporting the community, it has also faced complaints from neighbors regarding loitering, smoking, trespassing, and congested parking.

"Having the neighborhood calm was important," said Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse. "If we blow it up with the neighborhood in this instance, then we're going to be limited in what we can do. We need to get this one right."

Mayor Rowse says the center is important to the city but was firm that adjustments are necessary.

"We want referrals. We need our outreach workers to direct people to the FARO Center. It's not just a drop-in, drop-out service," he added.

In response to community concerns, Sander says the FARO Center has increased security measures and is committed to addressing issues in good faith while continuing to provide essential services to the homeless population.

"Our goal is to solve homelessness, and we've learned that you need to go to where people are and be consistent," Sander explained.

According to SB ACT, on May 1, 2025, the city canceled the FARO Center’s lease, offering a month-to-month arrangement with non-negotiable conditions that may impact its operations.

"If we close down, that means 70 people a day are just back out onto the streets," Sander warned.

The new conditions include no drop-in access, weekday security from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the discontinuation of hot meals being served on-site.

"We want the FARO Center to be successful. We've just had a few rough bumps over the last few months. We're hopeful for a solution going forward, but at this point, I'm not sure where we're at," Mayor Rowse explained.