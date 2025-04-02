Isla Vista beach closures due to concerns over 'Deltopia'

The beaches in Isla Vista will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Friday, April 4th, through 8:00 a.m. Monday, April 7th, due to concerns over the potential for a "Deltopia" event.

This closure aims to prevent a repeat of the chaos seen during 2009's "Floatopia," when beaches were left in disarray with trash, debris, and human waste.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, backed by county code, is closing the beaches to protect public health and safety. The "Deltopia" event is not sanctioned, and no permits have been issued.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department will be enforcing the closure to ensure public safety and prevent excessive littering.