Isla Vista ranked the worst small town in America in a new WalletHub report

A WalletHub report examined 1,318 cities comparing affordability, economic health, quality of life, and safety. While Isla Vista scored well in quality of life, it fell short in the other areas, ending up at the very bottom of the list.

"This small town is different from other small towns because a lot of the people here are not permanent residents, so I think that's also something to kind of take into account when considering those rankings," said 4th-year UCSB engineering student Derek Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz has lived in Isla Vista for four years and says it's been great, but there are a few things he’d like to see changed.

"I think rent prices are very high. I think cleanliness can also be questionable, especially with the party culture here," Dela Cruz said.

Out of 1,318 cities on WalletHub's “Best Small Cities in America” report, Isla Vista had the lowest overall score for cities with population sizes between 25,000 and 100,000.

"It's a little crowded, but I like the energy," said resident Zoey Joneschapman.

"When the kids party here on the weekend, they need to get out of the street because they block all the streets here," said security officer Christopher Rogers.

"Parking is crazy. People don't really care about cars," added resident Aaron Richard.

IV had the lowest affordability and economic health scores but claimed 195th place for quality of life.

The report considered 45 key indicators of livability, from housing costs to poverty rates and the number of restaurants per capita.

In a statement, County Supervisor Laura Capps acknowledged the community has a lot of work to do.

“It’s the epicenter of our county’s housing crisis - the site of one of the state’s largest mass evictions, skyrocketing rents, and a high percentage of the population living below the poverty line - underscoring the need to make affordable and safe housing more plentiful in Isla Vista,” Capps said.