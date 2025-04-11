'It's a great platform to build trust.' First youth transitional housing program opens in Santa Barbara

"Right now I think the biggest thing everyone can do for each other is be kind," says YMCA program director Mya Graves.

That’s one of many lessons Graves says the residents of Lyons House will be learning through the Santa Barbara County’s first transitional youth housing program, which opened March 17.

"They need to be working. They need to be in school. We're going to be working on all, whatever their personal goals are, we're going to be working with them on budget so that in those three years, they'll hopefully have enough money to get the deposit for that next stable housing," Graves said.

Transitional-aged youth are 18 to 21-year-olds, who were formally homeless or have aged out of the foster care system.

"Transitional-aged youth who are turning 18 without the social supports, without the financial supports, are entering into homelessness," says Lyons House operations director Amy Tovias.

According to Tovias, last year, 932 transitional-aged youth in Santa Barbara County registered themselves as homeless and 4,674 children were in out-of-home care.

"And so the opportunity that they have here and that we have to support them is tremendous," continues Tovias.

The Lyons house will have nine residents who’ve been referred through child welfare and juvenile probation. Each resident receives a $ 500-a-month stipend, free rent and supportive services ranging from case management to cooking skills.

"Let's see what you might be missing in terms of life skills. Let's fill in those blanks, right? Let's fill in those gaps," Graves said.

Yael Lipszyc, one of the on-site RAs, says every day, the residents are actively working toward independence.

"It's a great platform to build trust because you are surrounded by people who just want to help you, so the idea is to not be here for the three or four years that you're able to, but using it to be completely an independent adult," explains Lipszyc.

The program is made possible by Youth & Family Services YMCA in partnership with local philanthropist Steve Lyons.