January is Human Trafficking Awareness month; recognize the signs and help save a life

Since 2017, there have been 261 human trafficking investigations in Santa Barbara County, with 41% of victims being from the community.

According to the FBI, California has the highest number of human trafficking cases in the United States with the Central Coast acting as a corridor along Highway 101 connecting larger cities to the north and south, according to Tiffany Carty with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Carty says the signs of exploitation are subtle but often have a pattern.

"You're going to see things like not having access to their finances, not having access to their ID or passport, not having the ability to choose when they work, how long they work, and working excessive hours" she said.

The signs for trafficked youth can include frequently missing school, wearing designer items, or dating someone much older. Traffickers seek out and exploit vulnerabilities such as homelessness and economic instability. Additionally, the signs of trafficking are often missed due to societal preconceptions.

We tend to make a lot of assumptions about consent with adult victims. There’s a common misconception that sex workers are there by choice and we don’t tend to examine the corrosion that may be present, and with minors, we make assumptions about troubled youth…. like, this youth is just skipping school and is just a bad egg when in reality they are maybe experiencing things that are not safe at home," Carty says.

If a victim does come forward, Jennifer Karapetian with the Santa Barbara County District Attorneys Vulnerable Victim’s Unit says experiencing abuse isn’t something to be ashamed of.

"We have people who may have experienced the same things you’ve experienced on our staff, so don’t feel alone and don’t feel embarrassed or afraid that you’ll be judged because we are here to help you along that journey," Karapetian said.

The Vulnerable Victim’s Unit in Santa Barbara has four deputy DA prosecutors with specialty training in cases involving vulnerable victims, helping bring closure, healing, and justice.

"It’s the best work. You can help people find closure and seek justice," Karapetian says.

If you are a victim or are an advocate for someone who is, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault is a non-profit providing confidential counseling and support 24/7 by calling (805) 564-3696. Another resource is the National Human Trafficking Hotline where you can text "HELP" to 233733 (BEFREE).

