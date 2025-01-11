Kids evacuated during LA fires invited to day camp in Santa Barbara

Kids who have been evacuated from their homes because of the wildfires in Los Angeles were invited to a special day camp on Friday in Santa Barbara.

Nearly three dozen children attended the day camp at Cold Springs Elementary School.

They were offered fun activities including music, sports, drama, and art projects. Trauma counselors were also there throughout the day to offer support.

Several agencies, including Project Camp, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, and the Small School Districts Association, partnered to organize the day camp. Officials say the goal is to provide a healing environment for the families affected by the fires.

"What we learn from our own personal experience, is how important it is to create a sense of normalcy," said Amy Alzina, Cold Springs School District Superintendent. "And so that's what we strive to do at Cold Spring School is to create that sense of normalcy, and the kids just are resilient. They are excited. They just want to play and have fun."

The day camp will be offered again on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for kids between the ages of 6 and 16. Cold Springs Elementary is located at 2243 Sycamore Canyon Rd. in Santa Barbara.

Families who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (805) 969-2678.

