L.A. wildfires and domoic acid event off Santa Barbara coast may be linked, mammal expert says

For the fourth time in four years, a domoic acid event is devastating marine mammals across the Central Coast.

Dr. Sam Dover, chief veterinarian with CIMWI, and a team of Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute volunteers are responding to more than 100 calls a day for marine mammals suffering from domoic acid poisoning along Santa Barbara beaches.

"We’re getting a lot more dolphins than normal. Since March we’ve had about 25 dolphins," Dover said.

Domoic acid is a potent neurotoxin produced by marine algae blooms. It causes seizures and eventually death in infected animals. According to CIMWI, the current bloom has killed more than 150 animals in Santa Barbara County since February 19.

"The death rate is over 90%," Dover said.

Despite the odds, CIMWI continues to treat infected animals. Domoic acid occurs naturally when water temperatures change but it can also be triggered by runoff. After the L.A. wildfires, Dover says phosphorus-based fire retardants likely went from burn areas to the ocean.

"It's possible all the phosphorus-based fire retardants they used, then the rains came and washed it into the ocean. It’s a definite possibility but we don’t know exactly," Dover said.

Historically, domoic acid blooms occur every four to seven years, but Santa Barbara has seen four devastating events four years in a row.

"Day after day, it’s definitely taken its emotional tole on us," said CIMWI volunteer Ken Hughes.

Hughes says during rescues and at the rehab, you get to know the animals. "They have personality and to see them like this, it’s just heartbreaking," he said.

Since February, CIMWI has successfully rehabilitated 10 animals suffering from domoic acid poisoning and this week, they hope to rehabilitate two more, including a seal pup from Hendry’s Beach, who’s being taken to the rehab for treatment.

"We call that the best part of the job when we take them back home after we get them healthy again," Hughes said.

If you think an animal is suffering from domoic acid poisoning, you're advised to do the below:

1. Do Not Touch!

Do not touch, feed, harass, cover, pour water on, allow dogs near or coax the animal into the water.

2. Observe Animal

Stay at least 50 feet (length of a school bus) away from the animal. Keep pets and kids away from the animal.

Note its physical condition:



Size

Weight

Presence or absence of ear flaps

Body condition (good body weight, thin or emaciated)

Behavior (active or lethargic)

Injuries or wounds

Spasms/convulsions

Entangled in marine debris (plastic, fishing line/net, etc.)

3. Determine Location

Determine the exact location of the animal. Be as accurate as possible and note any landmarks so CIMWI’s rescue team can easily find the animal. Getting GPS coordinates, if possible, is helpful.

Then call the CIMWI RESCUE HOTLINE at (805) 567-1505or report it on their website: https://www.cimwi.org/online-rescue-form