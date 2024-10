East of Montecito in Santa Barbara County, a sewer pipe installation project on SR-192 between Freehaven Drive and Ladera Lane will result in a lane closure beginning Monday.

Caltrans says the lane closure will take place from Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Friday, the lane will reportedly be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say they expect work on the $20,000 project to be complete after 1 p.m. on Friday.