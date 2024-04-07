Lane closure planned on southbound Hwy 101 near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point

Highway 101 will experience a closure of the right southbound lane near Arroyo Hondo Vista Point in the Gaviota area starting on Tuesday, April 9 at 9 am.

Caltrans organized the closure to allow space for repair work from storm damage that occurred in 2023. They will be working on slope and shoulder reconstruction, replacing guardrails, installing drainage systems, and fixing pavement.

The closure is expected to last for the next three to four months.

Caltrans urges travelers to pay attention to electronic message boards, flaggers, and all highway workers within the work zone.

