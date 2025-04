Starting today, Caltrans will begin a grind and pave operation on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Goleta.

Crews will work in various locations from Winchester Canyon Road to El Capitan today and tomorrow, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The operation will also continue next week, Monday through Wednesday. Travelers should expect alternating lane closures with delays no longer than 10 minutes.

The project aims to improve pavement conditions for drivers.