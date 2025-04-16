Last-minute tax filings and payments swamp Santa Barbara CPAs on Tax Day

The phones at Nicholson and Schwartz CPA office in Santa Barbara have been ringing off the hook since Monday in a last-minute rush before taxes are due.

"We got used to these extended deadlines with the Thomas Fire and Covid and everything got pushed out to October, so last year was the first year we really went back to April 15 and we forgot how hard it was to get done by April 15," said CPA partner Tony Vallejo.

Vallejo says that around 30% to 40% of his clients file extensions, which is consistent from year to year.

"It's not unusual to have to extend sometimes. If a client has to extend for the first time, they get a little nervous," Vallejo explained.

But an extension has no consequences as long as you pay your taxes by April 15.

"The extension gets you out of a late filing penalty, but does not get you out of a late payment penalty, which I think is a half percent per month," Vallejo said.

Out on State Street, Santa Barbara resident Lavella Bishop tells KSBY tax season stresses her out.

"We normally do it early this year. We did it late, and, it's just, like, complicated. We moved from a different state, so trying to figure out state taxes was challenging and we always owe every year," Bishop explained.

Connor Ryan says he filed just a few days ago.

"I procrastinate on pretty much everything," Ryan said, adding that tax deadlines don’t stress him out.

"I mean, I'm getting money back, so it's not really stressful. It's more just like, okay, cool," Ryan said.

Whether you file early, last minute, or opt to extend, the IRS says payments must be postmarked or paid electronically by 11:59pm local time on April 15.