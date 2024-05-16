LEAP Childcare receives critical funding grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara

When Laura Costilla was 21 years old, she had three children and needed a job. That’s when she found LEAP, a state-funded childcare center for young, underprivileged children in southern Santa Barbara County.

"Knowing that they were in good hands and that they were safe was a top priority for me," Costilla said.

Costilla started working in the classroom and is now a full-time facilities coordinator.

"It's been a full circle moment for me. I often see these high school students come in who need support… We’ve been able to help many high school students and young parents continue their education," Costilla said.

"There is always something alive in each classroom and you see different images that reflect the families that we serve," said Lori Goodman, LEAP Executive Director.

Goodman explains that Santa Barbara County has a shortage of affordable childcare facilities, with three to four children vying for each open spot.

But that doesn’t stop her from striving for excellence.

"Just because the families we serve don't have a lot of money doesn't mean they should get any less. We don’t have a poverty mindset, we have an abundance mindset and that applies at every level," Goodman explained.

Goodman says that running LEAP costs $5 million per year with the state providing only $4 million in total funding. Supporting LEAP since 2007, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is helping with additional funding.

"It supports low-income families that might not otherwise be able to afford childcare, and so we're delighted to be able to support them with a $120,000 grant to make sure that they can continue to provide this high level of quality childcare," explained Kerry Parker, Women's Fund Board of Directors Communications Chair.

The grant will go a long way, but a gap of $880,000 still exists. Goodman says they are hoping to be able to receive additional state funding in the future.

Click here to learn more about the services at LEAP and how to get involved.