According to the USDA Forest Service, a storm hit the southern portion of the Los Padres National Forest Saturday night.

The storm generated over 2,500 lightning strikes and 4 small fires in the southwest Mount Pinos District.

Officials say that the 8-acre Corral Fire, the 2-acre Round Fire, and 1/10 acre Highjack Fire are now 100 percent contained.

However, the 1/2-acre Burgess Fire is 90 percent contained.