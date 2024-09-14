Local business owners say construction on Hollister Ave. in Goleta is impacting their stores

Construction on Hollister Ave as part of Project Connect in Goleta has some businesses annoyed.

"A lot of noise, fewer walk-ins, no one is coming in because it just takes forever to get here," said florist Fabi Heuchert.

Heuchert has worked at Goleta Floral for 15 years and tells me the construction on Hollister Avenue, which began in May, is having a big impact on the store.

"Mostly our business now is like, either like they are coming for a specific pick up or delivery," Heuchert said.

Heuchert says customers and her delivery drivers avoid going through this part of town.

"I mean we've seen more car accidents. Like, we're out here just sitting and it's like, 'Oh, so close, because it's like so much chaos." Heuchert said.

Area 44 personal trainer Chris Jordan says the construction is impacting his clients.

"A lot of my members and clients are, like, late to classes and whatnot because they can't get here in time. The traffic's really, really, really, really bad," Jordan says.

The traffic also impacts his commute to work.

"I live in upper state driving here, like around this time, like noon, maybe takes me like 10 minutes, but if I leave at 4 p.m., I'm getting here at 4:45 p.m," Jordan said.

The city of Goleta understands the locals’ concerns.

"Nobody likes construction and almost nobody likes traffic," said Goleta City Councilmember James Kyriaco.

The City is helping spread the word that Old Town is open for business through signage, YouTube videos, campaigns and block party events to entice shoppers to visit stores.

"And what we wanted to do is to say to the old town businesses while you're going through this major construction project, we feel your pain. We're taking steps to make sure that and we’re investing in you," Kyriaco said.

The construction on Hollister Avenue is part of Project Connect, the City’s largest capital improvement project, which will improve pedestrian safety and road conditions, and reduce flood risk for residents and businesses in the downtown area.

The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

For more information about Project Connect, click here.