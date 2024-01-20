Local dance group raises half a million dollars for humanitarian aid worldwide

Nearly every day for the past 13 years, former ballet dancer and choreographer Janet Reineck has been sharing her love of dance with others in Santa Barbara.

"I love this so much. I love the humanitarian work that we do and I love the philanthropy we do, but I also love the classes," Reineck said.

With a background in anthropology, Reineck decided to create the organization Dance World for Humanity as a way to bring awareness, support, and action to humanitarian causes around the world. Every dollar from her students goes directly to those in need.

"We started small projects in Nepal, Guatemala, Liberia, Ghana, and Kenya," Reineck said.

In 2013, the group focused its efforts on Rwanda, working with 4,000 people. Today, more than 14,000 people in 28 communities collaborate with Dance World for Humanity on a range of challenges.

"We work deep inside the communities from the inside out, so we are not telling people what to do, we are supporting initiatives that they have as they continue to recover from the genocide there," Reineck said.

This vibrant group of dancers ranges from kids to folks in their 80s sharing in the collective expression of movement.

"It's being able to touch the world. So whatever is going on in the world, we are dancing to that music, we are feeling a part of the world," Reineck said.

Dancer Juanita Johnson has been coming to class for 13 years and says instead of giving opinions on issues, dancing is a way to give "a very intentional and mindful connection to the happenings of the world."

Each year, Dance World for Humanity raises around half a million dollars for humanitarian causes and aid worldwide.

Johnson says money is only a small part of the gift.

"It's more than just wallet to wallet, it's human to human, empathy to heart," Johnson added.

For more information about Dance World for Humanity, visit their website: https://worlddanceforhumanity.org/