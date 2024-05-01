Local hospital sees spike in rattlesnake bites. Here's how to avoid getting bitten

In the past two weeks, rattlesnake bites have spiked in the Santa Barbara area.

At Cottage Hospital, doctors tell me six patients were treated in their emergency room in the past two weeks. On Monday, a seventh person was admitted to the ER with a rattlesnake bite, according to the National Forest Service.

The best remedy for rattlesnake bites is avoiding getting bitten in the first place.

To learn about snake-safe hiking, I asked National Forest Service Civil Engineer Rick Nelson for some tips.

"OK, the snake is right there… We stop and we step back and that’s it, you are out of range, not a danger to the snake or yourself… Then walk around," Nelson explained.

He recommends keeping five or more feet between you and the snake. If you can’t walk around, try to encourage the snake to move by gently using a long stick or throwing sand at its tail; no rocks! Keep calm and move slowly.

"That is animal sign language, and you want to deal with the animal on the animal's level," Nelson added.

According to Nelson, snake populations are up this year because of the rains, more grass, and higher rodent populations.

"They love an environment like this — low, sparse grass. For a snake, they can get the sun under here and they feel safe. If you’re walking by, they won’t rattle and they won’t bite," Nelson said.

But if you go off trail, you could step on a snake, and if you do, it will react. The same goes for dogs as well.

"Rattlesnakes are preyed upon by coyotes, which is why they react so violently towards dogs," Nelson said.

According to the CDC, the U.S. has about 8,000 venomous snake bites to humans and about 30,000 to dogs and cats each year.

If you or your pet suffer a bite, seek immediate medical attention.

"Do not attempt to lacerate the area. Don’t attempt to suck out the area. Don’t attempt to put a tourniquet on the area," said Cottage Health’s Dr. John Anis.

He says snake bites swell quickly. If you've been bitten, immobilize the area and remove jewelry as soon as possible.

"The big thing is getting you to a medical facility as soon as possible," Dr. Anis said.

