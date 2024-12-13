Locals get reduced pet adoption fees during 'Empty the Shelters' campaign

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is collaborating with BISSELL Pet Foundation, an animal welfare organization geared toward ending pet homelessness, to bring the national Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event to the Central Coast through Dec. 17.

SBCAS joins more than 400 other shelters across 45 states that are participating in the campaign.

To help deserving shelter pets find loving homes, organizers say BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoptions.

Community members can take advantage of Empty the Shelters at the following three SBCAS shelter locations during open hours:



548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara

Organizers say the initiative also applies to adoptions from SBCAS's partners, ASAP Cats and BUNS.

Available pets can be seen on the shelter’s website.

“Our partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters is an incredible opportunity to bring joy to families and hope to the pets in our care,” said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director, in a press release. “By reducing adoption fees, we’re making it easier than ever to give a homeless pet the gift of a loving home this holiday season. We encourage everyone to open their hearts and homes during this special event.“