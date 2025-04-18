Man, 19, killed in 3-vehicle accident in Santa Barbara County

One person was killed and at least one other injured after a head-on accident involving three vehicles in unincorporated Santa Barbara County earlier Thursday.

California Highway Patrol officials said a 19-year-old crashed head-on with a vehicle driven by an 87-year-old Goleta woman on Modoc Road east of Via Senda. Authorities said the teen's vehicle crossed solid double yellow lines before the crash, which happened around 12:34 p.m.

The 2011 GMC Terrain, driven by the teen, hit another vehicle before overturning and resting against a concrete barrier.

The teen suffered critical injuries and later died at a hospital, authorities said. The 87-year-old woman sustained major injuries. It's unclear what her current status is.

A 49-year-old Mariposa woman was the third driver affected. She declined medical transport after being evaluated.

It's not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.