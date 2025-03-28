Watch Now
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Isla Vista

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say they have arrested 43-year-old Camarillo resident Shaun Burree for allegedly exposing himself to a woman in Isla Vista.

Deputies say the incident happened on February 26th when a woman was waiting for a bus in the area of Embarcadero Del Mar and Seville Road.

After a month-long investigation deputies identified a suspect and arrested Burree on March 27th on Abrego Road after deputies recognized Burree and his car.

Burree has since been released on $10,000 bail.

Sheriff's officials add that the woman's actions helped them lead to an arrest, they say she took a photo of the suspect when it was safe to do so and she notified law enforcement right away.

