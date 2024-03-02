Maritime Museum highlights "Women of the Santa Barbara Harbor"

In Santa Barbara, the Maritime Museum is celebrating Women's History Month by honoring the women making history at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Thirteen women are featured in the exhibition titled "Women of the Santa Barbara Harbor."

Each woman who is honored in the exhibit has made significant contributions toward furthering female representation in maritime fields such as sportfishing, ocean conservation, harbor operations, and commercial fishing.

The exhibit will run from March 1 to May 29 in the public hallway of the waterfront center building, just before you enter the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Admission to the exhibit is free.