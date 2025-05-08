Meet and greet with Santa Barbara's public works professionals

Santa Barbara is hosting a meet and greet, allowing community members to learn more about the city's Public Works Department.

Attendees will have the chance to speak with department staff, learn about career opportunities and hear about ongoing public works projects. There will also be a number of demonstrations, including e-bike usage and sandbag filling.

The City of Santa Barbara is joining others nationwide in National Public Works Week, recognizing those working in transportation, roadways, engineering and more. This year's theme, "People, Purpose, Presence," highlights the ideals of all public works professionals serving their communities.

The meet and greet will be at Santa Barbara City College on the Great Meadow Lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.