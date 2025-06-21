Meet the artists behind this year's Summer Solstice Parade floats

It's the 51st anniversary of the Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara.

"This is a people-powered, people-created parade. It is the essence of the DNA of Santa Barbara," said Penny Little, Summer Solstice Celebration Executive Producer.

The artists' workshop is full of artists busy putting the finishing touches on their creations.

"We've got flowers from toilet paper rolls and paper towel rolls," said artist Mary Williams.

Williams is an artist and special education preschool teacher who is using all recycled materials on her 12-foot-tall octopus garden. She says that tapping into creativity is essential in the classroom and beyond.

"Kids get to use their imagination. And I think, you know, as adults we need to do that too," she explained.

Williams' piece is among 20 floats that will debut at the Solstice Parade this Saturday.

"Oh, it's a great way to just be around the art community, create art, and share it with people," said Matt Rodriguez, artist.

Rodriguez has been helping with Solstice for 15 years. This year, he’s replicating the Granada Theatre, Hotel California, and the mission as part of The Great Quakes commemorative 100th anniversary of the devastating 1925 earthquake.

John Smich spearheaded the float, which is part of a larger performance piece that took weeks to complete.

"There's something bizarre about doing an earthquake. It's like, you can see this. It's just like it's kind of goofy… and the more goofy we make it, the more acceptable it becomes," Smich said.

Last year’s event drew 70,000 people, according to Little, who says the crowds come to celebrate but also to be inspired.

"It's all about the joy of creation, and creativity is so important because how do you solve the problems of the world today without creative minds?" Little said.