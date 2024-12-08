Meeting discussing Los Alamos Connected Community Project open to public

Caltrans is scheduled to host an in-person public information meeting regarding the Los Alamos Connected Community Project, during which the public can talk with staff about design features before they are finalized.

The meeting will be held on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Los Alamos Men's Club.

The agency is proposing the construction of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure to connect residential areas to the downtown community corridor and Olga Reed Elementary School.

The route will tentatively be built on State Route 135 from the Den Street intersection to 0.1 mile south of the Highway 101 and Highway 135 separation.

Officials say the Los Alamos Connected Community Project will benefit the community by increasing walking and bicycling, dedicating space for bicyclists, providing new intersection lighting, and providing a safe, convenient, and comfortable active transportation corridor for people of all ages.