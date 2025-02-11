Mobility-impaired people connect with nature through wheelchair accessories

The beach is 9-year-old Dylan Faruki's favorite place.

"I like to collect the sea glass," Faruki said.

Born with cerebral palsy, Faruki mostly uses a wheelchair to get around, so sand can be tricky. That’s where Freedom Traxcomes in.

"A lot of times it expands my capabilities, like, I can do a little bit more without having to be pushed around in my manual all the time. So that's also really nice, at least for me, and I'm sure for a lot of other people too," Faruki said.

From young to old, Faruki is one of several mobility-impaired people out on the beach in Santa Barbara with the help of motorized wheelchair accessories provided by Nature Track.

"One of my favorite parts is using the joystick," Faruki said.

These devices make moving over varying terrains possible.

"She gets to go on field trips, doing Santa Barbara-specific things with her classmates, and it's been an absolute game-changer," said Dylan's mother, Kalle Faruki.

Nature Track founder Sue Eisaguirre says the non-profit provides Freedom Trax wheelchairs at monthly beach trips and weekly assisted living outings, and lends them out to the community at no cost.

"Our overarching goal is to connect people with nature," Eisaguirre said.

That has kept Jake Orlick’s spirits high after a motorcycle crash last year left him paralyzed.

"It's just all about adapting," Orlick said.

Orlick and his dog, Mia, continue to visit the beach weekly, thanks to the Freedom Trax device.

"It’s not that you're going to do anything differently, you're just going to find out how to do it in a new way," Orlick said.

"It’s just really nice to be out here and I love it so much," Faruki said.