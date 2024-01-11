Montecito community remembers 23 killed in deadly mudslides 6 years ago with Raising Our Light ceremony

It's been six years since the deadly debris flow in Montecito that killed 23 people and destroyed homes, businesses and roads. On the anniversary of the tragic day a local school is celebrating the lives of their lost classmates and others in the community gather together to share in remembrance.

Even though Cold Spring Elementary sixth-grader Alexis Moore was only in kindergarten the day of the Jan. 9, 2018 mudslides, she still remembers her classmate who was nicknamed Pasta.

"He was always kind and friendly, he liked ice skating and trains, and everyone liked him," said Moore.

The sixth-grade class of Cold Spring Elementary has grown up together and shared lots of good memories along with wisdom brought by overcoming tragedy.

"Yes, you can be sad about something, and yes you should be sad about something, but you will always have a great community, like here at Cold Spring," said Moore.

Cold Spring Elementary lost two students that day, sixth-grader Sawyer Corey and kindergarten"Pasta" Sutthithepa. They were two of the 23 victims remembered during the annual commemorative Raising Our Light ceremony on Tuesday night where the community supported one another while remembering those lost with 23 candles, 23 bell tolls, and a moment of silence.

Even six years later relics of the mudslide still resurface, like a nail found by Montecito resident Stephanie Hedden.

"Somehow I just found it significant and important that I found this nail that, it kinda reminded me of all that was lost, and yet all that has continued to be rebuilt," said Hedden, a Montecito resident.

These tiny mementos of the past and moments of support are a testament to the resilience of the Montecito community and a pathway to healing.

"It carries a lot of importance and significance to me as Montecito continues to rebuild and heal," said Hedden.

And from the heart of Montecito, a searchlight is illuminated as a beacon of support and solidarity that can be seen for miles.