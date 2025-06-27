Montecito Fire Department issues fireworks warning ahead of 4th of July

As the 4th of July holiday nears, the Montecito Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including Montecito.

The use, sale, or handling of any fireworks even “safe and sane” types like sparklers are strictly prohibited due to extreme fire risks.

Montecito fire officials say vegetation in the area is critically dry, increasing wildfire danger.

Bonfires are also banned on local beaches, including Butterfly and Miramar.

You are urged to report illegal fireworks to the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4100.

Instead, the City of Santa Barbara will host a free professional fireworks show at West Beach starting at 9 p.m. on July 4th.

Also the Montecito Firefighters Association’s Pancake Breakfast at Fire Station 91 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. a community tradition supporting local firefighters.