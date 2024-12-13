Montecito residents unhappy with approval of Rosewood Miramar housing development

Cliff Ghersen has lived in Montecito for 48 years.

"I was here when the original Miramar was existing," Ghersen said.

He is one of several neighbors who oppose a mixed-use housing project that was recently approved at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort by billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

"The issue has to do completely with the retail, the restaurant and the apartments above, which we feel will cause a lot more traffic in this entire area," Ghersen explained.

The project will create 26 affordable housing units for employees, eight of which will be market-rate, and 17,500 square feet of high-end retail shops on resort property.

"A 2,500 square foot retail spot is not a boutique. It's like twice as big as the house we're standing in right now," Ghersen said.

He says that although the resort is creating more parking, 435 spaces will be valet only, 87 will be public, and he’s concerned that the overflow of cars will go into the small surrounding neighborhoods.

"I say build a town center but do it in the center of the town, not here in the residential neighborhood," Ghersen said.

Another neighbor sees things differently.

The 125-year-old All Saints-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church originally opposed the development until last month.

"We felt that everybody came to the table with the right heart and the solution was found," said Reverend Channing Smith.

Reverend Smith says the church’s main concern was losing the view of the mountains. But now…

"The view corridor is the first 40 feet off that white wall, and that would be one story there and then you'll be able to see the mountains from there," Smith said.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved the project 5-0 on Tuesday, rejecting appeals by neighbors and Heal the Ocean.

A statement from Caruso said in part, “We are grateful for the trust the community has placed in our team and eager to continue that close partnership as we deliver a plan that all of Montecito can be proud of.”

Although this is a win for Caruso, the project can still be appealed to the California Coastal Commission.