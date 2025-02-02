Mother and children rescued after getting stuck in high tide at Gaviota Beach

On Sunday, Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire officials reportedly performed an ocean rescue for a mother and her children at Gaviota Beach.

SBC Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck said in a post on X that a mother and her 11-year-old and 13-year-old kids were caught by high tide between the ocean and the cliff rocks.

After being called to the incident at 11:50 a.m., firefighters reportedly helped the trio to safety using a trail nearby at Mariposa Reina.

There were no reports of injuries associated with the incident.