Motorcycle impounded after driving 120 mph during CHP Maximum Enforcement Period

This weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is launching a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP)— an initiative aimed at targeting unsafe driving by increasing patrols throughout the state.

Here on the Central Coast, the MEP is in full effect.

CHP Santa Barbara reported in a post on Instagram on Saturday that officers stopped a motorcycle for traveling 120 mph on southbound Highway 101, north of Hollister Avenue.

Authorities say the rider’s speed "posed a serious danger to everyone on the road," adding that the motorcycle was impounded at the scene.

The statewide MEP will be in effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 5:59 a.m. on Sunday.

To support the mission, CHP has reportedly deployed 100 low-profile patrol vehicles that blend into traffic and identify reckless drivers. Officials say officers have issued over 2,700 citations with these vehicles to date.