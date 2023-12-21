Need a unique gift? Art From Scrap helps you turn trash into treasure

From the old to the odd, everyday discarded items fill the shelves at Art from Scrap, Santa Barbara's upcycling craft store that has been reimagining our trash for the last 35 years.

All the items in the store are donated to the non-profit to reduce waste and give items and art supplies a second life at affordable prices. It's also a great way to teach kids how to reduce, reuse, and recycle creatively and look at everyday products as possible pieces of art.

The upstairs crafting space is a playground for the imagination of anyone looking to create something unique.

Art from Scrap partners with Explore Ecology, an environmental nonprofit that educates over 38,000 children a year. To learn more about Art From Scrap, beach clean-ups, school gardening, or other environmental stewardship activities, visit exploreecology.org.