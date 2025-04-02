New Clean Air Express route offers free bus rides in April

A new midday bus service connecting North County and the South Coast is free during the month of April.

The "Midday Connector" is an expansion of the Clean Air Express, providing more flexible and frequent travel options during the day.

The service runs Monday through Friday except holidays with routes between Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, and Santa Barbara.

To celebrate "Earth Month" riders can enjoy free rides on all midday routes from 7:15 a.m. to 3:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments introduced this service in response to community requests for better daytime transit.