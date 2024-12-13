New Highway 101 carpool lanes in Carpinteria opening Friday

New carpool and high occupancy vehicle lanes built as part of the "Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara" project are soon set to open.

The northbound carpool lane between Santa Monica Road in Carpinteria and Sheffield Drive in Montecito is scheduled to open on Friday, while the southbound carpool lane in the same area will be opening in the third week in January.

The new lanes are peak-period carpool or High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes designed to help reduce traffic congestion, according to Caltrans.

“Anyone who lives in Carpinteria, Summerland, and Montecito knows that traffic congestion on Highway 101 impacts daily life. We have all been contributing to our local transportation sales tax to make these freeway improvements a reality, so it is very exciting that we will all get an early holiday present,” said First District Supervisor Das Williams in a press release.

The opening of the new freeway lanes is part of the overall improvements in the Padaro segment that include new bridges at Toro and Arroyo Parida Creeks, updated on and off-ramps at North and South Padaro Lanes, a new clear-span bridge at South Padaro and Santa Claus Lane, and three new sound walls.

Another key improvement is a tribute to World War I Veterans that is located between Carpinteria and North Padaro Lane.

The project designates a new Blue Star Memorial Highway area and includes a specially designed median safety barrier with oak leaves and blue star plaques.

In 2025, the project team will reportedly plant 108 new oak trees, grown from the acorns of the area's original oaks, along the freeway shoulders and at Loon Point Park.

Caltrans says the public can find more information and sign up for biweekly construction updates on the project’s website or by contacting officials at (805) 845-5112 or info@SBROADS.com.