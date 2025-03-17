New rules for bikes, scooters and e-bikes coming to Santa Barbara

New rules for people on bikes, scooters and e-bikes take effect in Santa Barbara next month.

Arnold Buckner, a shopkeeper at Antique Alley, says the rise in bikes, especially e-bikes owned by young adults, has caused more accidents outside his store on State Street.

"Some of its way, way too fast. Way too fast. It's not okay to be going that fast with pedestrians walking on the street" Buckner says.

Starting April 4, new rules for cyclists, e-bikes and scooters will take effect across the city, which Alyssa Holguin hopes will make things safer outside her store.

"I love the bikes and I want it to stay, but maybe just, like, slow down," Holguin says.

Commander Chris Payne with the Santa Barbara Police Department says the ordinance applies to the entire City of Santa Barbara and requires cyclists and people on scooters to use bike lanes where possible, park in designated areas, ride single file and yield to pedestrians.

"Just common-sense rules of the road type things, you know, helmets, following rules of the road, stopping at stop signs, that type of issue and then riding in a safe manner is the most important thing," Commander Payne says.

The ordinance prohibits people on bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters from racing, performing tricks and riding on the sidewalk. If you break the rules, it will cost you $100 for a first-time offense, $200 for a second violation and $500 for additional violations within the same year, but enforcement won’t start right away.

"We want to make sure that people understand that the rules have changed before we start that enforcement," Commander Payne explained.

The ordinance gives officers wide discretion to tickets as they see fit for the violation. Violations by minors will require participation in the Youth Diversion Program.