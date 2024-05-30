New transitional housing program at Santa Barbara Rescue Mission seeing results

For Gregory County, getting off the streets meant changing his mindset.

"I was always like, what can I get from the world instead of what can I add? And now, that’s where I’m at — what can I add?" County explained.

County says he struggled with homelessness since childhood and substance abuse for many years. Now, County is a case manager for the new transitional housing program at Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

"I can’t even fathom that I’d be here today… I know how it is… you know, I can show you how to do it. It's just, you know, they just kind of got to be a little bit willing. But if not, like I said, I'm still here anyways," County said.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is an emergency shelter offering basic needs like food, shelter, and showers for 88 men and 35 women every night. The new transitional housing pilot program is focused on 24/7 shelter, mental health, and permanent housing, according to director Jerianne Gargano.

"This is kind of just like the first step to like, come in, relax, get out of survival mode because it's very hard to take steps forward if you're just trying to survive," Gargano explained.

Since October 2023, Gargano says 14 people have been permanently housed because of the year-long program. The cost per night per resident is $39, which is funded by private donors.

"Some people are here for a few months, some people are here for a few weeks. Other people are here for the full year," Gargano said.

Currently, there are 14 men and five women enrolled with a growing waitlist. The mission plans to make the program permanent this summer.

"We're here to, you know, find you an exit plan, get you off the streets, you know, and get your house and get you out of homelessness," County said.

In addition to his work at the Mission, County is pursuing a degree in sociology from Santa Barbara City College with a focus on addiction counseling.