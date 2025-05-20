On anniversary of Refugio spill, oil company annouces restart of offshore production

It has been ten years since the Refugio oil spill.

On May 19, 2015, an underground oil pipeline near Refugio State Beach ruptured, spilling more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil, much of which drained into the Pacific Ocean.

The spill killed hundreds of birds, seals, and other marine life and cost tens of millions of dollars to clean up.

The company that currently owns the pipeline, Sable Offshore, announced Monday that it had restarted offshore oil production in the area and is testing the pipeline after making repairs.

The company says it expects to recommence oil sales by July 2025.

Sable Offshore faces lawsuits from several environmental groups trying to stop further use of the pipeline.