One man dead after crash on HWY 101 southbound Friday morning, highway still closed

A man is dead after a pickup truck and semi crashed on Highway 101 southbound near Gaviota Friday morning, closing part of the highway.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday. The man in the pickup truck was killed as a result of the crash. The semi driver had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The pickup truck ended up in the median and was on fire when officials arrived on-scene. Video shows firefighters putting out the fire. The semi ended up overturned on the 101 with oil and debris scattered on the road.

Pickup Truck vs Semi Truck: HWY 101 SB, Just North/Dos Pueblos, Gaviota Coast. Pickup truck(Caught fire)-male driver pronounced deceased at the scene. Semi truck- male driver w/minor injuries refused transport to ER. SB HWY shut down see CHP for cause and reopening. CT 2:50am pic.twitter.com/nJEi4yDWkc — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 5, 2024

KSBY reached out to CHP, but they have not confirmed a cause of the incident.

CHP is closing Highway 101 southbound at Highway 1 in Buellton and diverting traffic onto the 1. CHP does not have an estimated time of reopening for the 101.