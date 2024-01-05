Watch Now
One man dead after crash on HWY 101 southbound Friday morning, highway still closed

Posted at 4:28 AM, Jan 05, 2024
A man is dead after a pickup truck and semi crashed on Highway 101 southbound near Gaviota Friday morning, closing part of the highway.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday. The man in the pickup truck was killed as a result of the crash. The semi driver had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The pickup truck ended up in the median and was on fire when officials arrived on-scene. Video shows firefighters putting out the fire. The semi ended up overturned on the 101 with oil and debris scattered on the road.

KSBY reached out to CHP, but they have not confirmed a cause of the incident.

CHP is closing Highway 101 southbound at Highway 1 in Buellton and diverting traffic onto the 1. CHP does not have an estimated time of reopening for the 101.

