UPDATE: One man killed in crash on SR-154, several other collisions slow traffic

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) — Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reported in a post on X at 12:25 p.m. that the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The official adds that five other collisions happened in the areas of Hwy 101 between Los Alamos and Gaviota before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Since that post, the CHP reports that emergency crews responded to two additional crashes in Santa Maria and Buellton before 1:30 p.m.

Safechuck urged travelers to drive safely on Central Coast roads in his post.

ORIGINAL (11:55 a.m.) — According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Santa Barbara division, one person has been killed after a single-vehicle traffic collision on State Route 154 Saturday morning.

The agency reported the crash on eastbound SR-154 just west of East Camino Real at 10:40 a.m.

Officials say a vehicle was lying upside down in a ditch off the right shoulder of the highway.

Emergency crews responded minutes later, according to the CHP.

At 11:04 a.m., the agency reported a possible fatality and called for the SBCSO Coroner's Bureau to respond to the scene.

A tow truck was also called to the crash after 11 a.m.

CHP Santa Barbara reported in a post on X at 11:40 a.m. that the right lane of eastbound SR-154 just west of East Camino Cielo was closed due to "an overturned vehicle on the shoulder blocking the lane."

Officials added that drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.