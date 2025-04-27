Owl chick rescued after falling from tree in Montecito

Each year, from March through June, the Ojai Raptor Center treats between 800 and 1,000 baby birds in distress, according to Director Kimberly Stroud.

"Spring is our busiest time. Babies are learning to fly, and sometimes they jump out before they're ready to fly," Stroud said.

That's what happened last week when a great horned owl fledgling fell out of a tree at the Valley Club of Montecito. Residents Barbara Degroot and Susie Slothier found the bird and called Ojai Raptor Center.

"He was literally in the middle of the street here and [we] moved him off to the side until we could decide what was the best way forward," Degroot said.

"We did see the mom that night, which is heartbreaking, but we wanted to make sure this little guy had a chance," Clothier added.

Stroud explains that many birds try to venture out of the nest before they can fly.

"It's what we call a brancher, so it's starting to explore a little bit, and they slip and fall out of the tree," Stroud said.

The six-week-old chick wasn’t injured in the fall, so a few days later, the decision was made to re-nest the bird.

"So we're going to nest them in that cypress tree," Stroud said.

With a little help from Progressive Tree Service, the owl was placed back in the tree.

"This is our fourth or fifth reuniting with nesting this season, and we've only had like maybe eight birds, so we’re half and half right now," Stroud said.

"Sometimes there's heartbreak, but to see this happen and see a community come together, it's the most heartwarming thing in times like this that you can ever do," Clothier said.

Ojai Raptor says if you find a baby animal of any kind, call your local wildlife rescue for an evaluation — do not move the animal.

"Check with an organization before trying to rescue a baby," Stroud said.



If you find an injured or baby bird, call Ojai Raptor Center'sInjured Bird Hotline: 805-649-6884

If you find another species of animal, call the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Helpline - (805) 681-1080

Additional information can also be found at - https://ahnow.org/

As of Wednesday, Ojai Raptor says the owl chick was successfully reunited with its parents and is doing well.