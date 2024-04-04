Parking restrictions in place ahead of Deltopia party weekend

Parking in Isla Vista on a good day is challenging and on Deltopia weekend resident Lucas Raderman warns if you park here you might even get some artwork.

"It gets wild…a lot of people are parked here and even if you do find a parking spot you're going to get some graffiti on your car," said Raderman.

The City of Goleta’s temporary parking restrictions program affects street parking in neighborhoods between Hollister and Marymount Drive. Residents should have already received two permits in the mail, which resident Anya Karavanova said is not enough for her household.

"They only sent us two permits, and I live with 4 other people," said Karavanova, Goleta resident.

If you are like Karavanova, you can pick up extra permits at Goleta City Hall now until 1 p.m. on Friday. Once you get a permit, tape it inside the driver’s side window. Vehicles not displaying a permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Michael Baris with Goleta Emergency Services says mostly, event attendees use rideshare to get to the event.

"Thankfully we have been avoiding having a lot of ticketing," - said Baris.

According to Baris, Past Deltopia events have brought nearly 15,000 cars from out of town making these restrictions necessary.

"We have seen a lot of out-of-towners in the past years and in general this is the population that we do this parking permit for," explains Baris.

Restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m Friday, April 5th to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 7th. Cars parked in driveways do not require permits. If Deltopia moves to the following weekend, the restrictions will occur from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, April 14.