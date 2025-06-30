Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Goleta

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a traffic collision in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO).

At around 12:55 a.m., authorities say deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 7300 block of Calle Real.

SBCSO reports that the driver, 68-year-old Goleta resident Jeselyn Invina, was traveling westbound on Calle Real when she looked away from her path of travel due to the bright headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

According to Invina's statement, her vehicle veered to the right, eventually leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a nearby field.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly discovered an adult female pedestrian positioned off the roadway, about 300 feet from where the vehicle came to rest.

Authorities say emergency personnel rendered aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity is being withheld while officials notify her next-of-kin, according to the SBCSO.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates that Invina was unaware she had struck a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene.

At this time, authorities do not believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is continuing to investigate the incident.