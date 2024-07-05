People enjoying the outdoors in Santa Barbara despite the heat

Despite the high temperatures, people in Santa Barbara were enjoying the outdoors, even if it meant braving the heat. From the trails to the beaches, people and pets were taking precautions to stay cool.

"I decided to go on this beautiful hike because it's a beautiful day," said Jaden Pladera, hiker.

Some tourists didn’t even notice the heat.

"Yeah, I'm visiting from Texas, so it's really not that hot to me, but we were surprised that this was considered a heatwave," said Jason He, tourist.

If you are outdoors, East Beach lifeguard Luke Thatcher has some safety tips.

"Number one, always wear sunscreen. We don't want you guys getting hurt, burned. Seek shade. You can bring a tarp. Tents and umbrellas are great, sunglasses are great. Make sure they are polarized so it protects your eyes. Hats are nice. Keep the sun out of your face, and make sure you guys are drinking a lot of water," Thatcher explained.

SoCal Edison suggests closing curtains to keep temperatures down inside your home and avoiding using major appliances between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during high-temperature days.