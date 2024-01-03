Pet adoptions soar 20% in 2023 at Santa Barbara Humane

"Adopt, don’t shop" was clearly the motto in 2023 for animals at Santa Barbara Humane. The shelter saw a 20% increase in pet adoptions in 2023 compared to 2022.

"This is the highest number of adoptions we’ve had since the pandemic," said Dori Villalon, COO of Santa Barbara Humane.

Villalon says over 2,000 animals were adopted this past year and she attributes this success to the unique offerings of their facility.

"We’ve got training classes that are affordable or even free if you can’t afford them. We’ve got low-cost veterinary care available," Villalon said.

This increase in adoptions is great news for Santa Barbara Humane but many shelters in Santa Barbara County and across the United States are struggling with overcrowding after a wave of pets were given up just after the pet adoption boom in 2020.

"Shelters across the country are overcrowded right now, and we appreciate that we are in a unique situation here," Villalon said.

A local woman who just adopted a puppy from the shelter says she is most looking forward to the training classes offered by the organization.

"I’m excited about the training classes that are offered here at SB Humane, so looking forward to helping our puppy grow," she said.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Villalon has some tips.

"Talk to the staff about what you are interested in and what your expectations are, what your lifestyle is like, and then they’ll match you with what they think will be a good match for your family," she said.

Santa Barbara Humane currently has 44 cats and dogs available for adoption. To learn more, adopt, volunteer, or donate, visit sbhumane.org

