Picnic in the Park free lunch program returns to Santa Barbara County

Picnic in the Park is back in Santa Barbara County, offering free meals to children this summer.

"People think that Santa Barbara is a very wealthy community, and the fact of the matter is, that there are a lot of families here who cannot afford to provide nutritious meals for their kids on a daily basis," said Cynthia Kawasaki, a volunteer with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Kawasaki volunteers with the foodbank regularly and sees the difference the donations make.

"Just to see the smiles on their faces, and they're very appreciative of what the food bank does for them," she said.

Picnic in the Park is part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Just last year, 25,000 meals focused on a healthy, balanced diet were given out to 1,500 kids countywide, according to the foodbank.

"Every time it is something different. Like today's chicken and chips and salsa, chocolate milk, fruits." says parent Jasmine Toro.

From 2019 to 2022, child food insecurity in Santa Barbara County went up by 35%, according to the foodbank, which makes getting a meal as easy as possible for kids 18 and under.

"You just come and you have a really good time and get your lunch, and it's great," says Alanie Rossell with the foodbank.

Picnic in the park also features games.

"You could spend time with other kids and your family, so it's a nice way to interact and get some engagement during the summer," Rossell said.

A full list of Picnic in the Park times and locations can be found by clicking here.