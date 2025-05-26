Watch Now
Police: Suspect arrested after setting victim’s blanket on fire in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police arrested a man who they say set another person’s blanket on fire as they were lying underneath it.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26, in the 500 block of E. Yanonali Street.

Police say a passerby put out the fire, and while the victim's blanket and clothes were burned, they were not injured.

According to police, officers quickly identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Woodruff. He was located in the 800 block of E. Montecito Street and arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and arson.

