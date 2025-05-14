Prescribed burns scheduled for Painted Cave and Trout Club areas

If you are up by Trout Club or the Painted Cave area this week, you might run into some smoke.

The US Forest Service is coordinating a prescribed pile burning of approximately 40 treated acres of slash from dead trees and brush.

The burning will occur from May 14 to May 21.

Most burning operations at Painted Cave or Trout Club will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon.

The goal of the burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire.

The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

