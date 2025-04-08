Prescribed pile burns taking place along Paradise Road in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is planning to conduct prescribed pile burns along Paradise road this week.

These burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce impacts to nearby watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

Around two acres of plant material will be burned, and conditions will be monitored to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County. Still, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county may be affected. Please take precautions to reduce any harmful health effects.

Prescribed burns are dependent on weather, and may be rescheduled for better conditions.