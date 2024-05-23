Rank your favorite concept designs for the Franceschi House remodel before May 27

Sitting atop a steep hillside in Santa Barbara's Riviera neighborhood, the 17-acre Franceschi Park is loved by locals and tourists, like resident Adam Barker who visits as often as he can.

"We like to come up here and enjoy the view. It's got one of the best views of Santa Barbara," Barker said.

But one part isn’t so pretty — the Franceschi House, which is now around 120 years old.

Jill Zachary with Parks and Recreation says that after years of brainstorming on what to do with the house, in 2018, the city council voted unanimously to remove it.

"And that alternative project is to find a way to honor Dr. Franceschi and Alden Freeman and at the same time, convert the house into something new," Zachary said.

Renowned horticulturist Dr. Francesco Franceschi owned the property from 1905 to 1926, and then philanthropist Alden Freeman bought the home and made extensive changes to the property before gifting it to the city in 1931. Since then, it’s fallen into disrepair.

"It's definitely a little run down. If they knock the house down, hopefully, there'll be some additional space to create something that's maybe better suited to people hanging out," Barker said.

So that's the plan, and after two community workshops and nearly 700 online survey responses, the city has four concept designs.

"As part of the long-term sort of sustainability and resiliency of this park, we are also addressing ways in which to manage the landscape, which balances, on the one hand, the horticultural elements that are of value, but also safety and wildland wildfire resiliency," Zachary continued.

The designs focus on either horticulture, architecture, or a combo. All designs will replace the house with an open-air space that also includes more accessibility.

A second online survey is open now through Monday, May 27 for the public to rank each of the potential designs.

To take the survey, visit - https://sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov/projects/reimagining-franceschi-house

