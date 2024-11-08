Record number of visually impaired athletes race in Santa Barbara half marathon

This year's Santa Barbara Half Marathon attracted 6,000 runners with a record number of them being visually impaired.

"Dealing with going blind is scary. so running is a great outlet, a great way to deal with it, cope with it, and connect with people," said runner Dan Broz.

Broz has slowly been losing his vision since birth.

"And it just got really isolating, and then Brianna came along, made Blind Fitness and gave me direction," Broz said.

Three years ago, Brianna Pettit began creating a support system for the visually impaired community in Santa Barbara.

"Blind Fitness began to build because there were so many people that wanted to get outside and get fresh air and move their bodies," Pettit said.

Blind Fitness has trained hundreds of guides to assist blind athletes in surfing, yoga, running, cycling, and more.

"To be able to help some of these other people that are still shut in and scared to death, help them overcome their fear, try to overcome some of the stereotypes of what blind people can't do rather than what we can do," said Bob Burnham, Blind Fitness President.

On Sunday, November 3, the Santa Barbara Half Marathon had 50 visually impaired athletes, ranging from 12 to 78 years old.

United in Stride founder Richard Hunter says his goal is to help people be more active and combat isolation.

"The relationship between the guide and the visually impaired fitness walker or jogger, they become their friends and then they're in a community, and that's super powerful," Hunter explained.

And it’s not just the athletes who benefit from running with a partner.

"We can all learn a tremendous amount from each other," said guide Brian Walters.

Walters is paying it forward after a glaucoma diagnosis and says he’s learned a lot from his blind friends.

"Just because someone is visually impaired or blind doesn't mean they can't lead a very full and fulfilling life," he said.

Click the links to Blind Fitness or United in Stride to find a guide near you.