Recovery on Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara complete following fire in 2021

The City of Santa Barbara has announced that the recovery and mitigation efforts along Loma Alta Drive are now complete following the Loma Alta Fire that occurred in May 2021.

Officials say the fire, which burned approximately nine acres and caused damage to several residences, was swiftly contained by fire personnel.

As a precaution, the City’s Public Works Department reportedly closed Loma Alta Drive between Coronel Street and Marilla Avenue during the last three rainy seasons. Concrete barriers were also installed below the burn area to protect the roadway, according to officials.

Throughout the past three years, the city says there was no significant impact on the roadway or storm drain system. Officials add that the hillside has regained sufficient vegetation and soil stabilization, returning to its pre-fire stormwater runoff potential.

The mitigation measures were completed successfully and are no longer needed, according to city representatives.

Public Works Department officials encourage Santa Barbara residents to develop an emergency preparedness plan in light of soil displacement being a risk in the area. More information can be found on the Office of Emergency Services' Prepare webpage.

Representatives also urge community members to sign up for ReadySBC Alerts, which is the County’s emergency notification system.